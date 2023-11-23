Residents of Warri and environs in Delta state say the hardship and losses they have experienced over the years due to deplorable roads and poor drains will soon be over with the ongoing construction of critical roads and drainages across the oil city.

Reuben Izeze, the Commissioner for Works, Urban and Highways, who visited some of the ongoing projects, stated that the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori administration is committed to delivering long-term legacy projects for the people of the state.

The Delta State Ministry of Works conducts routine inspections in Effurun and Warri to determine the level and quality of work done.

The reconstruction of the 2.7km Uti Road in Effurun is bringing joy to the people in the area.

Edo Guest House Road Ekpan with drainage will resolve the perennial flooding here but there seems to be a little delay.

The Delta state government has emphasized that it will not compromise on the standard of works by any contractor.