Delta state government has commenced construction of four major link roads in Ughelli metropolis to ease the traffic gridlock at Otovwodo junction of the Ughelli-Patani section of the East-West Expressway.

The state Commissioner for work, highway and urban, Reuben Izeze who inspected the ongoing project, restated the state government’s commitment to quality job.

This Otovwodo junction of East West road is known for gridlock due to the volume of traffic and its deplorable condition.

To ease the traffic here for residents of Ughelli and environs, the Delta state government is constructing four link roads.

The commissioner for Works, highway and Urban is here to see the progress of work and the quality.

For the contractor, the projects will be delivered in the next 12 months as he gives progress report.

Despite the rain, the commissioner continued the inspection which he concluded at this 120 tons per hour asphalt plant, which the state government is using for easy access to raw materials for construction work.