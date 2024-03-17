Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State says despite current security challenges, the state will still forge ahead with its bold vision for infrastructure development.

Already, in Kaduna, there are15 major road projects ongoing, with plans for new extensions, the state government’s desire is to connect communities and drive economic growth.

Despite the recent wave of insecurity that has raised the threat level in Kaduna state, Governor Uba Sani is pushing forward his infrastructural development agenda, he insists progress will not be hindered by adversity.

The Governor flagged off the construction of 15 major roads, totaling 327 kilometers.

The projects kick off at the Dual Carriage Bridge linking College Road to Mashigi, extending down to the Eastern Bypass of Millennium City, a pivotal point in the project.

There is also the Nurus Siraj Unguwan Dosa New Extension Layout, which is about 3,400 hectares of land.

This development plan includes amenities such as water, power, and sanitation.

It’s a comprehensive effort aimed at enhancing the lives of residents across eight districts, in the three local government areas of Igabi, Kaduna North, and Chikun.

Residents here commend the governor for his commitment to the growth, development and prosperity of Kaduna.

Everyone looks forward to the complete implementation of the programmes, plans and policies of the state government , but many people’s priority for, is an end to insecurity and restoration of peace and safety.