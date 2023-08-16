Governor Dauda Lawal, of Zamfara State has flagged off 3.5 Gusau township road reconstruction which is part of his Administration’s urban renewal project.

Phase one of the urban renewal project kick started with four road construction covering 3.5 kilometers, including remodeling of junctions and drainages.

The flag-off ceremony took place at Gidan Sambo, near Central Police Station in the heart of Gusau, the state Capital.

A press statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the road construction is part of the campaign promises made by Governor Dauda Lawal to build more roads, as well as modernize and maintain existing ones.

Urban renewal according to him is one of his administration’s top priorities aimed at addressing the under development the state is suffering since it’s creation in 1996.

“The first phase of the project involves reconstructing and improving 3.5km of township roads in Gusau, the State capital, as well as enhancing the drainage system” Gov. Lawal said.

“The construction will cover Bello Barau Roundabout – Old Market Road, Bello Barau Roundabout – Central Police Station Road, Bello Barau Roundabout – Government House Road, and Kwanar Yan Keke – Emir’s Palace – Tankin Ruwa Road”

“My administration believes building accessible and reliable roads creates business friendly environment that attracts investors, boosts tourism, and empower local businesses” he added.

Mr. Lawal enjoin residents to be patient and support the project as physical development and genuine progress comes with temporary inconveniences.

“I urge residents of Gusau town to be patient during the project as genuine progress sometimes comes with temporary inconveniences, but the results will far outweigh the difficulties” Gov. Lawal Appeal.