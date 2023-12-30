Governor of Kano State Abba Yusuf has flagged off the construction of two fly over and underpass bridges in the state.

The bridges are situated at the famous Tal’udu and Dan Agundi intersections in the state.

A large number of residents of Kano State trooped out to watch the flag off ceremony of two flyover and underpass bridges to be constructed by the Abba Yusuf administration.

The Governor, in company of his deputy, and many other government officials arrived at Tal’udu for the flag off ceremony.

Governor Abba Yusuf told the crowd that had gathered that the Tal’udu Underpass will cost N12 billion while the Dan Agundi Underpass and flyover bridge will cost N15 billion.

The governor then performed the foundation laying ceremony of the two projects.

Advertisement

The Governor’s next destination is the site of the Dan Agundi underpass and flyover bridge.

Governor Abba Yusuf appealed to residents, especially those living around the two project sites to be patient due to inconveniences that the construction may cause.

He is optimistic that the projects will bring solutions to the socio-economic problems and reduce the traffic gridlock in the area.