The Nigerian Senate is set to pass the 2024 Appropriation bill at a Special plenary Scheduled for 1pm .

President Bola Tinubu had presented the N27.5 trillion budget proposal before a joint session of the National Assembly in November, seeking swift approval by the end of the year.

The budget earmarks N18.324 trillion as the projected revenue, with a deficit of N9.18 trillion to be financed through internal and external borrowings, as well as proceeds from privatisation.