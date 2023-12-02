The 2024 Appropriation Bill of N27.5 Trillion has scaled second reading at the Nigerian Senate .

The Bill was read for the second time following an extensive 2 day debate on the General Principles of the Bill by lawmakers .

The Senate also passed the Supplementary Budget of N61.5 Billion for the Federal Capital Territory

Advertisement

The Nigerian Senate held a special Session to extensively debate the general Principles of the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N27.5 trillion laid before a Joint Session of the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

In the two day debate, the lawmakers praised President Tinubu for what they described as a well crafted Fiscal Document that reflects the challenges facing the Nigerian people as well as projections to mitigate these challenges.

The lawmakers revealed that the Fiscal Document has rekindled confidence in Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda .

Concluding the debate , the Senate referred the Bill to its Committee on Appropriation for further legislative Action.

Advertisement

The Committee on Appropriation has also been directed to submit its report to the Senate before the 19th of December 2023

In a similar Development, the Senate considered and passed the report of its committee on FCT .

N61.5 billion has been approved by the upper legislative Chamber as Supplementary Budget for the Federal Capital Territory.

The Senate has adjourned its plenary sittings till the 12th of December, 2023 to enable its standing committees begin thorough scrutiny of the 2024 Appropriation Bill and for Ministries, Departments and Agencies to appear before them and defend their 2023 budget performance and 2024 proposal.