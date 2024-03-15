An Executive Bill seeking to repeal and reenact the Student loan for Access to Higher Education has scaled First and Second Reading at the Senate .

The bill seeks to enhance the implementation of the Higher Education Student Loan Scheme by addressing challenges related to the management structure of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund and other related matters.

Few days after President Tinubu temporally suspended the Student Loan Scheme, Mr President sent a letter to the National Assembly, seeking to establish a legal framework for the Loan intervention Scheme .

Without any delay , the lawmakers swiftly considered the bill, due to its sensitive nature.

In their various contributions the lawmakers admit that the bill is timely as it will offer opportunity to every Nigerian youth to get education as well as ensure adequate provision of welfare for the students during their course of study .

The bill scaled second reading and has been referred to the Senate’s committee on Tertiary institutions for further legislative action .