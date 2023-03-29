The House of Representatives has called on Central authorities to apply the doctrine of necessity and relieve the pains of Nigerian medical students forced to flee Ukraine.

This comes on a day the lawmakers tasked the federal government to immortalise former Chief of general staff Oladipo Diya.

Elder Statesman and a former Chief of general staff Oladipo Diya bid the world goodbye on Sunday barely a week to his 79th birthday.

The House mourned the passing of the industrious Nigerian and calls for his immortalisation.

A delegation of the house is to pay condolence visits to the family in Lagos

In another legislative efforts the parliament considered and adopted the report of its joint committee on tertiary education and services at

institutions and foreign affairs on the plight of stranded Nigerian medical students in Ukraine.

It appealed to the medical and dental Council of Nigeria to rescind its decision and absorb the affected students.

Also at plenary, the house passed for second reading a bill sponsored by Akwa Ibom lawmaker Unyime Idem seeking to amend the ACT creating the federal character commission to allow a rotation of the chairman and secretary among the different geopolitical zones in the country.

The sponsor of the bill says the proposed amendment to the federal character commission Act is at no cost to the government but will be of general benefit to all citizens.