President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, as Chairman of the Police Service Commission.

The brief event took place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

Arase takes over from Musliu Smith, who was also a former Inspector-General of Police.

The former Chairman, Musiliu Smith, resigned in September, 2022 after which a member of the Commission retired Justice Clara Ogunbiyi resumed as the Commission’s Acting Chairman.

The President also swore in five members for the Code of Conduct Bureau.

They are Murtala Kankia from Katsina State, to represent the North West region; Zephaniah Bulus from Nasarawa State, to represent North Central and Farouq Umar from Yobe State to represent North East.

Others are Abdulsalam Olawale from Ondo State to represent South West and Prof. Juwayriya Badamasiuy from Kogi State to represent North Central.

The Council also observed a minute of silence in honour of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Oladipo Diya.

Diya, a retired Lieutenant General, who served as the Chief of General Staff to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, died on Sunday 26th March 2023 at the age of 79.

He was also the military Governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985.

Meanwhile, President Buhari is chairing the meeting of the Council at the Council Chambers of the State House.