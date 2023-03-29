A high court sitting in Abuja has set aside police letter of invitation sent to the House of Representatives member elect for idiato federal constituency, Ikenga Ugochinyere, former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha and former deputy governor Gerald Irona.

The letter dated 13th March 2023 addressed to Imo State chairman of the PDP Charles zogu, the commission of police invited the Trio in connection to what it called the investigation into a case of murder, kidnapping and arson.

The presiding judge, Justice A.s Adepoju held that the respondents are restrained from proceeding with arresting, further inviting or taking any other steps in connection with the said letter of Invitation as it affects the applicant pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

The matter was thereafter adjourned to the 4th of April 2023 for hearing.