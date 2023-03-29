Anambra State Government has launched a two-day workshop for Entrepreneurship Development Institutes, EDIs, in collaboration with Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Business School in Awka, the state capital, to enhance the One Youth, Two Skills Entrepreneurship Scheme.

Governor Soludo, speaking through the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Patrick Agha Mba, told the participants that the one youth two skills entrepreneurship scheme will equip Anambra youths with the knowledge and skills they need to contribute to the development of the state and the nation.

He said that the idea of the scheme is to raise 1000 young Anambra millionaires every year.

Director, UNIZIK Business School, Professor Emma Okoye commended the Gov Soludo Solution administration for choosing UNIZIK Business School as center for training the beneficiaries of the initiative. He believed amongst other things that this scheme if sustained will put the state on the spot as the highest in human capital development.

Advertisement

Also, the Chairman, One Youth Two Skills Entrepreneurship Scheme, Professor Chinedu Onyeizugbe and the Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Professor Charles Esimone urged the EDIs who have been selected to ensure they impact accordingly to enable the One Youth Two Skills Initiative achieve it’s purpose.

The Chairman believed in few years to come, Anambra will boast of multiple millionaires, investors, and manufacturers in the likes of Ibeto, Innoson, Coscharis and others.

He added that the state government is on the verge of lifting many young graduates out of poverty which will result in a sharp reduction in crimes and social vices.

The Director, Unizik Business School Professor Emma Okoye said that the School will issue certificates to all Entrepreneurship Development Institutes who successfully go through the workshop as well as youth trainees who successfully complete the entrepreneurship training programme afterwards.

In addition, he said that these certificates must be duly earned, as the school will carry out monitoring and evaluation duties with all seriousness and a sense of responsibility.

Advertisement

The chairman of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Businesses, NASME, in Anambra, Mr. Chinemerem Oguegbe, who is a member of EDIs, promised on his part that they would live up to expectations.

Other dignitaries at the event include: The Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Empowerment Program, Dr. Nelson Omenugha; Facilitator, One Youth Two Skills, Professor Ellis Idemobi, Anambra State Chairman, Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, Mr. Chinenerem Oguegbe amongst others.