As part of the British Council’s commitment and collaboration with the federal government to sharpen the skills of young persons using local initiatives, Eight entrepreneurs have emerged winners of the grant provided by the global platform of the British Monarch King Charles III, Prince Trust International in partnership with the British Council.

The entrepreneurs received N250,000 each for emerging as the best in the ‘Sustainable Entrepreneurship Challenge Programme.

They defeated 16 other entrepreneurs after scaling through a preliminary process, which included 60 entrepreneurs.

The entrepreneurs, who were between the ages of 18 and 35, pitched their business ideas through Nerdz Factory company limited with five judges who selected the winners from the pool.

Country director of the British Council for Nigeria and west Africa Lucy Pearson, stated that the entrepreneurship challenge was Proof of the Council’s commitment and hope in young Nigerians.

Representative of Nerdz Factory commended the British Council for sponsoring the entrepreneurship challenge and making the dreams of young entrepreneurs and business owners come true.