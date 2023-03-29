The Internal Crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party has been described as an unfortunate situation which has made it difficult for the party to function well.

Tunji Abdulhammed, a legal practitioner and member of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State disclosed this while speaking on the TVC News Breakfast show on Wednesday morning which focused on the internal crisis of the party.

He said the people behind the crisis know what they are doing by starting it and even after the 2023 Elections have refused to back down.

He disclosed that the issue of the crisis should have been addressed with a sit down between the gladiators to discuss and come to an agreement on how the party should move forward.

He said the crisis has not stopped because the brains behind it have not achieved their aims yet and are refusing to back down.

He added that the whole thing is also a bit of a personal feud between the suspended National Chairman, the G-5 Governors and the Integrity Group.

He said the alleged agreement between the G-5 Governors, the Integrity Group and the suspended National Chairman cannot be expected to be binding on all members of the party since it is between them and not the whole of the party.

He said the whole issue has nothing to do with the development o the party but anger and something personal between them and the suspended National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

He added that the insistence that the National Chairman should come from the South would have been an infraction on the Constitution of the party.

He said the gladiators and the suspended National Chairman have something hidden between them that has not ben disclosed and not anything to do with the supposed zoning formula within the Peoples Democratic Party.

For his part, Dayo Kayode, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party campaign council in Lagos State said the issue as pushed by Mr Abdulhammed is personal and has nothing to do with Ayu.

Going further, he went down memory lane to show that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his allies conspired to remove the former National Chairman of the Party, Uche Secondus, in the hope that the Presidential ticket of the party will come to the South with his eyes on the ticket.

He said this was resisted by others who made a case for the South East since both the Southwest and the South South have both had the taste of the office with Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

He disclosed that the desire of Governor Wike to become President led him to box himself into a corner with the loss of Peter Obi to the Labour Party.

According to Mr Kayode the Rivers State Governor is the one orchestrating the whole crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party, he described him as somebody who is only interested in fighting injustice only if it suits his narrative.

On the publicly expressed support for all Southern candidates by Governor Wike, Mr Abdulhammed asked whether he gave the same level of support to all Southern candidates in Rivers State.

He added that the whole issue is just deception and not about any Southern Presidency but personal agenda on the part of the Rivers State Governor and his allies in the Integrity Group.

He added that People like Chief Olabode George never had anybody’s interest at heart but their own and asked why would somebody be thinking of sharing something that is not there but still being looked for.

He described the G-5 and their allies as beneficiaries of the Peoples Democratic Party who have now decided to sink the house that built them because of personal interest.