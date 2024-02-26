A libertarian conservative organisation founded by the billionaire Koch brothers will no longer spend on Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign.

The decision by Americans for Prosperity Action (AFP) to pull the plug is another setback for Ms Haley as she seeks the Republican nomination.

She lost her home state of South Carolina on Saturday to former President Donald Trump, his fourth successive victory in the primaries.

But she has vowed to fight on.

In an email to staff on Sunday, the AFP president and CEO said their backing would focus on key Senate and House races in November’s election rather than on Ms Haley.

Ms Haley’s campaign insists it can still rely on enough incoming cash to keep going.

Olivia Perez Cubas, a spokesperson for Haley, thanked AFP for their support and said $1m had come in since her defeat in South Carolina. “We have plenty fuel to keep going. We have a country to save.”

AFP had announced their endorsement and financial support in November, when Ms Haley was trying to establish herself as the clear challenger to Mr Trump.

Since then she has proven to be the most durable of all Mr Trump’s opponents in the Republican race but it remains unclear how she can now find a path to victory.

It is looking increasingly likely the country is heading towards a rematch in November of Mr Trump against Democratic President Joe Biden.