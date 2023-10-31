The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgment of the federal high court Abuja, that nullified the candidacy of Timipre Sylva, as the Bayelsa State APC governorship candidate.

Delivering Judgment Justice Zubairu held that only an aspirant can challenge the outcome of an election or the process.

Where a party lacks a locus to complain, the court has no jurisdiction.

The court of appeal can not exercise jurisdiction when the trial court lacks jurisdiction.

Demesuoyefa Kolomo, a member of the APC, had asked the trial to order the Independent National Electoral Commission to delete Mr Sylva’s name from the list of candidates contesting the election.