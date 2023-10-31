The Police Council is currently meeting at the State House, Abuja to confirm the appointment of Kayode Egbetokun as substantive Inspector-General of Police.

Recall that the last time the Nigeria Police Council met was on June 4, 2021 when former President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the meeting of the council.

The meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu also had in attendance the 36 state GOVERNORS, Minister of the FCT, Chairman of the police service commission and the inspector General of Police.

The Presence of the Governor of Rivers state Siminalayi Fubara got a lot of attention, barely 24 hours after the House of Assembly in River state started impeachment proceedings against him.

Advertisement

It was also the first time he would come face to face with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike who is now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

There are reports that the relationship between the two political allies have turned sour and have set their supporters at each other’s throat.

There are also desperate moves initiated by Prominent Stakeholders in the state to salvage the situation and settle the perceived rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor