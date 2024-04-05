The Inspector General of Police says the police will continue to evolve tactics for combating crime in the country.

Kayode Egbetokun, made the remark at the commencement of a meeting with senior officers of the force, he disclosed that in the last 8 weeks there has been 141 cases of terrorism and attacks in the country.

In another development, the Nigeria Customs Service has announced that it generated N1.3tn revenue for the first quarter of 2024.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, explained that over 572 seizures were made with a duty-paid value of N10bn.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja to review the first quarter of 2024, the Nigeria Customs Service announced a remarkable performance in revenue collection.

Total revenue collected during this period is more than 1.3 trillion naira .

The Customs boss, however, said that the Service encountered a major challenge in the fluctuations of the exchange rate regime, which he said disrupted its activities.

Mr. Adeniyi, however, expressed delight in the relative stability recorded recently, adding that the Service, with the support of the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, has initiated a periodic consultation with the apex bank to mitigate the potential impact of exchange rate fluctuations on import activities.