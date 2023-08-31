The female squad of the NSCDC, is seeking support from Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in their task to protect schools across the state in line with the federal government safe schools initiative.

Speaking at a courtesy visit to the state deputy Governor they pledged their commitment to positively contributing to attaining peace in Adamawa state and protecting all school premises across 21 council areas of state from all forms of security threats.

The women are part of the female wing of NSCDC in Adamawa state, who have contributed as much as their male counterparts in the maintenance of law and order.

They were led by DSC Ladi Luka and DSC Kwadai Adilbakirya, to the deputy Governor office, in Yola, on courtesy call

The visit is to pledge their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of educational institutions and communities, through the Safe Schools Initiative

They are ready to put more effort to combating crimes but need logistics and support from the government to do so.

The Deputy Governor Kaletapwa Farauta commends their dedication to maintaining security within the state.

She emphasized the crucial role that safe learning environments play in nurturing the future generations of the state and the nation at large.

Meanwhile, men of the NSCDC have paraded eight members of dreaded Shila boys who have been terrorising the state capital.

The group have been involved in various crimes such as robbery, stealing and rape.

The Safe Schools and Female Armed Squad Units of the NSCDC, have renewed their determination to contribute to the overall growth and development of Adamawa State.