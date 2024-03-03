Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has called for more deployment of the personnel of the men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to farming communities in Adamawa state ahead of this year farming season.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the International Civil Defence Day in Yola, Governor Fintiri commended the men of Nigeria Security Civil Defense Corp in Adamawa state for their zeal, dedication and commitment in crime fighting which he says has brought relative peace and guaranteed security for residents of the state.

These men of NSCDC have just completed the rigorous training exercise and would be posted to different locations in Adamawa state to contribute to ensuring security across the state.

The Chief security officer of the state Governor Ahmadu Fintiri believes that they will be should also be able to provide security for the farming communities.

Speaking at their graduation ceremony in Yola, Governor Fintiri who was represented by his chief of staff said his administration is committed towards ensuring food security in line with his 8 point agenda.

In his remark the state Commandant of NSCDC, Ibrahim Mainasara thanked the Governor for his administration unwavering support for security agents.

It’s expected that these new NSCDC members in Adamawa state will contribute positively toward peace building in the state and continue to tackle threats posed by Boko Haram, armed bandits, kidnappers and herders and farmers conflicts.