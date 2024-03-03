The remains of the All Progressives Congress publicity secretary in Plateau State, Sylvanus Namang, killed by yet-to-identify gunmen in the Pankshin council area of the state, have been buried amidst tears by family and colleagues in his residence at Jos, the state capital.

He was killed from a gunshot wound during an invasion of a commercial environment in the Pankshin council area of the State in February.

Dignitaries within and outside the state attended his funeral.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang led a delegation to the burial; the former Governor of the State, Simon Lalong, and some national officials of the APC, also attended the event.

The dignitaries eulogised the former pAPC spokesman in Plateau and acknowledged his contribution to the promotion of peace and political development.

The national leadership of the party is still in shock, since the news of Sylvanus Namang’s death was reported.