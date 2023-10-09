The Mufwang administration has met with the leadership of the young town planners group in the state.

This in a bid to revamp the old Jos city master plan abandoned by the previous government in the state decades ago.

The absence of proper town planning has caused serious problems in today’s society, resulting in disruptions, congestion, diseases, insecurity, and other challenges affecting the growth and development of several urban communities in recent times.

Advertisement

The non implementation of the greater Jos master plan,the high level of unplanned development within the Jos and Bukuru metropolises, and the abuse of various plans by the residents is seriously affecting the state.

Plateau State is naturally endowed with good weather and aesthetics that cannot be enjoyed in a chaotic situation, with people raising structures indiscriminately without adherence to laid-down regulations.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, during his swearing-in ceremony, assured citizens of his commitment to revamping the greater Jos master plan for the good of all.

Advertisement

This meeting with the leadership of the Young Planners Forum, a professional body in the state, is part of the state government’s efforts to revive the Jos city master plan.

The town planners suggested some key issues the government must prioritize to achieving it’s set goal in that capacity.

The state government effort in this regard is highly commended.

Advertisement

Residents illegally raising structures indiscriminately within the Jos and Bukuru metropolises are advised to desist from such acts, as the state government will leave no stone unturned in achieving the greater Jos master plan.