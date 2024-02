Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have killed the publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sylvanus Namang, in Plateau State.

The publicity secretary was killed on Saturday while attending a burial ceremony in the Pankshin local government area of the state.

The incident was confirmed to TVC News by the state chairman of the party, Rufus Bature, via a telephone interview.

We will bring you more details in our subsequent bulletin.