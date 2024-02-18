Taraba state police command has honoured four policemen who rejected 8.5million bribe from a suspected kidnapper while conducting Stop and Search operation at the Kwanti-Napu checkpoint along Jalingo- Yola road.

The Commissioner of police David Iloayanomo promised to recommend them to the Inspector General of police for promotion in appreciation for their good conduct and professionalism.

Kwanti-Napu checkpoint Jalingo along Yola road is surrounded by mountain usually used by Kidnappers as a route to take their victims.

The security agents have set up to beat the kidnappers’ in their game by mounting checkpoints around the area.

This effort has now yielded desired results when four policemen intercepted a car carrying three passengers.

When the police ordered them to alight from the vehicle, two of the passengers took to their heels and headed towards the nearby mountains while one suspect was arrested.

The feat recorded by the officers is now helping the police track deadly kidnappers’ syndicate operating within the Northeast region.

The Commissioner of police while honouring the four police men says the suspect arrested have been cooperating with the police in an ongoing investigation of past kidnappings.

The Commissioner of Police also advised others to emulate such character as such conduct is in line with the zero-tolerance to corruption mantra of the Inspector-General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun.