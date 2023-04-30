The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a suspected member of a ritualist syndicate, who allegedly killed and dismembered one Oyindamola Adeyemi at Ijebu-Ode on Jan. 28 this year.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Mr Oyeyemi said that the suspect was arrested on Friday April 28 at Ijade-Iloti area of Ijebu-Ode.

He said that the suspect offered the policemen who arrested him a sum of N1 million as bribe which was rejected by the officers.

Mr Oyeyemi said that other members of the ritualist gang had earlier been arrested following the dismemberment of Oyindamola.

He further stated that the suspect was apprehended after painstaking intelligence-based investigation embarked upon by detectives from Obalende Divisional Headquarters, which led them to his hideout on Friday.

“The suspect, who had been indicted by the earlier arrested members of the syndicate as the person who bought the two legs of the victim, took to flight immediately he heard that he had been mentioned by his colleagues.

“Since then, the DPO, Obalende division, Murphy Salami, has detailed his detectives to be on his trail with a view to arresting him and possibly recovering the deceased’s two legs from him and prosecuting him with his colleagues-in-crime.

“Luck, however, ran against him when he was apprehended at his Ijade-Iloti hideout on April 28,” he said.

Oyeyemi added that the suspect had confessed being part of the syndicate that killed the victim and that he was the person who severed the two legs of the deceased, which he claimed he used for ritual purpose.

The Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department in order to prosecute him with other members of his syndicate.