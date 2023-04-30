New innovations and advancement in drone based technologies is leading to improved soil management especially in areas of soil mapping and accurate soil analysis for increased crop yields.

The national institute of soil science describes this development revolutionary and timely for increased crop yields.

Improvements in soil management is fundamental to achieving increased yields in crop production.

Analysts have already predicted a decline in grain production in Africa’s most populous country in 2023 due to the continuous surge in production costs and erratic climate conditions.

Some projections show that Food assistance needs will peak in Nigeria during the height of the lean season from June to September.

But all might not be as bleak as it sounds, due to the advancement of drone based soil mapping tools for more accurate soil analysis.

This means that soil use will be better understood by the average farmer using the drone mapping system.

The impact in food production might not be immediate but it will definitely increase.

This is why the north central zone of the Nigerian institute of soil science is training lecturers, farmers and extension workers to pass down this knowledge to the local farmers and soil science students.

These technologies are no doubt promising but how easily accessible is it for the rural farmer

The lecturers say the improvement in soil management affects other areas beyond agriculture, to building and construction, and these advancements should be popularized in these sectors.

The country’s biotechnology authorities are seeking the support of medical professionals on educating the public about the safety and benefits of genetically modified agricultural commodities.

They made this known at a sensitization forum on the issue in Abuja.

A forum to educate medical personnel on agricultural biotechnology with the theme, safety and benefits of agriculture biotechnology products.

The biotechnology authorities say the country’s rising population needs more effective means of meeting its food needs and agricultural biotechnology offers that solution.

They highlight progress already made in areas of breeding, cultivating and commercialization of biotechnology crops adding that feedback from the field has been highly impressive.

Amid what is described as misconceptions and misrepresentation of facts about agricultural biotechnology , the technology’s promoters say it has recorded good success in climes on the continent such as South Africa where it is being consumed without fatalities

They add that it remains a game changer for the country to meet its food security targets.

The agricultural biotechnology promoters say the technology has proven track record of use in sectors like medicine, environment and industry amongst others.

They seek that the medical practitioners join in boosting agricultural biotechnology awareness in the country by way of supporting food security enhancement efforts.