Residents of Aiyetoro, a coastal community in the oil-rich Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, has continued to lament over perennial sea incursion, that is threatening the existence of the once vibrant town.

The State Government says it is seeking support from the Federal Government and international community to put a lasting solution to the natural disaster.

The State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa said efforts should be geared towards saving Ayetoro from destruction.

Ayetoro, a once lively coastal community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, is drifting towards disappearance from the surface of the earth, due to a ravaging sea incursion.

The sea incursion has rendered many residents of the community homeless and washed away property worth millions of naira.

Advertisement

The perennial ocean surge has also destroyed businesses in the environment, while the trace of human existence is reducing by the day,

The threat posed by the sea incursion appears to be beyond the capacity of the state government, which is seeking help from the Federal Government and the international community.

The State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa shares in the pain of the people of Aiyetoro, which he believes will be over soon.

The State Commissioner for Environment said government alone cannot shoulder the financial burden of Aiyetoro reclamation.

Many residents expressed fear that the community may cease to exist in few years, if urgent steps are not taken by the government.

Advertisement

NEW INNOVATIONS AIDING SOIL MAPPING, CONSERVATION – INSTITUTE

New innovations and advancement in drone based technologies is leading to improved soil management especially in areas of soil mapping and accurate soil analysis for increased crop yields.

The national institute of soil science describes this development revolutionary and timely for increased crop yields.

Improvements in soil management is fundamental to achieving increased yields in crop production.

Advertisement

Analysts have already predicted a decline in grain production in Africa’s most populous country in 2023 due to the continuous surge in production costs and erratic climate conditions.

Some projections show that Food assistance needs will peak in Nigeria during the height of the lean season from June to September.

But all might not be as bleak as it sounds, due to the advancement of drone based soil mapping tools for more accurate soil analysis.

This means that soil use will be better understood by the average farmer using the drone mapping system.

The impact in food production might not be immediate but it will definitely increase.

Advertisement

This is why the north central zone of the Nigerian institute of soil science is training lecturers, farmers and extension workers to pass down this knowledge to the local farmers and soil science students.

These technologies are no doubt promising but how easily accessible is it for the rural farmer

The lecturers say the improvement in soil management affects other areas beyond agriculture, to building and construction, and these advancements should be popularized in these sectors.