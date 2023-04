Residents of Aiyetoro, a coastal community in Ondo state have again sent a save- our -soul video to the federal and state government over the ravaging sea incursion.

Residents are appealing to the government to urgently come to their rescue before their community goes into extinction.

Sea incursion has become a perennial crisis in the community with over 1000 houses affected.

Many property have been submerged as the people are not willing to move out of their ancestral home.