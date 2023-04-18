A federal High Court Sitting in Abuja has re-instated Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited.

The Court also set aside all decisions and resolutions of the board of the NNPCL made in the absence of the Mr Ararume from 17th January 2022 till date.

The sum of 5 billion naira is awarded in favour of Mr Ararume being damages for his wrongful removal and interruption of the term of office of as the non-executive chairman of the NNPCL.