The Peoples Democratic Party in Adamawa State has called for the completion of the ongoing supplementary election process in the state.

The party’s Governorship campaign Organisation in a protest to INEC headquarters in Yola issued 72 hours ultimatum to the umpire to complete the last Saturday exercise.

These are supporters of the PDP governorship candidate in the APRIL 15 rerun election.

They came out in their numbers to air their views in a peaceful protest at the INEC office in Yola.

They want INEC to douse tension in the state by completing the electoral process, believing it will usher in popular candidate.

Meanwhile, international election observers who monitored the exercise shared same views.

PDP also demanded removal of the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner for partisanship.

GOVERNOR MAKINDE IN YOLA URGES INEC TO SAVE NIGERIA’S DEMOCRACY

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do the right thing by declaring the authentic winner of governorship election in Adamawa State.

The Governor stated this in an interview with newsmen after paying a solidarity visit to his counterpart, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in the Government House, Yola Monday.

He lauded the INEC for a job well done in Oyo State and expressed confidence that the electoral umpire will prove its worthiness in the Adamawa process as according to him the whole world is watching.

He described the illegal declaration of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as winner of the election as unimaginable and shame on the person of the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“We have stories to tell and with time as we evolve the process of getting people who will do certain things for us with little more vigorous and people like the current REC has no place in our future democratic process.

Makinde urged the people of Adamawa State to remain calm and assured that the current situation will be resolved and their decision would be respected by the concerned authorities.

He asked Governor Fintiri not to worry at all, saying that INEC has enough people of confidence to do what is right for Adamawa State by extension for democracy in Nigeria.

It could be recalled that on Sunday morning, the Adamawa REC Barrister Ari has declared Aishatu Dahiru Binani of APC winner of Governorship election that was not concluded.

Court Adjourns PDP National Chairman’s Case To April 28

A Makurdi High Court in Benue State, North Central Nigeria on Monday adjourned the suit seeking to remove the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, to April 28, 2023.

Ayu was suspended by the PDP ward executive officials of his Igyorov Council Ward in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, after passing a vote of no confidence on him.

Justice Wilfred Kpochi had on March 27th, 2023, issued an interim order restraining Dr. Ayu from parading self as the National Chairman of the PDP, pending the hearing and determination of Suit No.MHC/85/2023, filed by a member of the PDP, Engr. Conrad Terhide Utaan, seeking to remove Ayu as National Chairman of the party following his suspension by his ward executive.

When the matter came up on Monday, counsel to Dr. Ayu, Johnson J Usman SAN, informed the court that he was withdrawing Ayu’s preliminary objection and counter affidavit to the suit filed on April 3rd, 2023.

Lead Counsel to Engr. Utaan, Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, did not object the application for the withdrawal of the two processes, he however asked the court to award cost against Ayu as the plaintiff came prepared for hearing of the substantive suit.

Ukala, SAN, further informed the court that the defendants served on him fresh processes while he was in court and he will have to respond to the processes served on him.

He also submitted that counsels in the matter have agreed that the preliminary objection and counter affidavit as well as the substantive suit be heard together on April 28th, 2023.

After hearing the submissions from both counsels in the matter, the presiding judge, Justice Wilfred Kpochi adjourned the matter to April 28,2023 for hearing of the substantive suit.

He also informed parties in the matter that he would be returning the case file to the Chief Judge of Benue State to reassign the matter to another judge as he was embarking on a national assignment at the elections petitions tribunal.

It would be recalled that the suit No. MHC/85/2023, filed by Engr. Utaan, is seeking among other reliefs a declaration that, Dr. Ayu is no longer fit and qualified to hold office as the national chairman of the PDP, having lost membership of the party in his Igyorov Council Ward of Gboko, where he first registered as a member of the party.

It also seeks a declaration that Ayu cannot hold himself out, function and preside over the affairs of the PDP as its national chairman having ceased to enjoy all the rights and privileges of membership by virtue of his suspension by the ward executive committee of the party in his Igyorov Council Ward of Gboko Local Government where he used to be a member of the party.

It further seeks an order restraining Ayu from parading himself as the national chairman of the PDP having lost membership of the party, amongst other reliefs.