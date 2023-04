APC Ward Executives in Kashere, Gombe State expels former Governor and serving senator Danjuma Goje from the party.

The Executives of the Ward accused the former Governor of Anti Party activities before, during and after the 2023 Elections.

Mr Danjuma Goje was the Governor of Gombe State under the Peoples Democratic Party between 2003 and 2011.

