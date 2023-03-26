Adamawa State chapter of All Progressives Congress has suspended the Gwadabawa ward executives for flouting the party constitution.

He was recently quoted to have suspended the Secretary to the Government of Federation without regard to due process.

The suspension was said to have embarrassed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Announcing the suspension at a press conference in Yola at the APC secretariat, Raymond Chidama said the SWC received the resolution of Yola North Executive on the unconstitutional conduct of the ward Exco members who without cogent reason and due process despite lacking in power announced to the media the suspension of Mustapha, the most revered SGF from the party.

He explained that the suspension of the ward excos followed the recommendation of the local government APC officials of Yola North calling for a caretaker committee over their indefinite suspension

He added that to ratify the suspension, the SWC upon receipt of the report also formed another committee to study the report and subsequently recommended their suspension.

Chidama recalled how ward excos of Limawa ward recently made a similar venture by suspending the north east national vice chairman of the party and the Governorship candidate, Senator Aishatu Ahmed Dahiru (Binani).

According to him, despite enlightenment programs on the party’s constitutional issues organized by the SWC for Local Government and ward excos of the party, they further went ahead to suspend a Man like the SGF.

ADAMAWA GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION: WOMEN STAGE PEACEFUL PROTEST IN SUPPORT OF BINANI.

A group of women in support of Senator AISHA Binani have staged a peaceful protest in front of the INEC Headquarters in Abuja demanding a conclusion to the pending governorship election in Adamawa State and also want the electoral commission to resist any attempt to rig the process.

Another group of civil society organisation say the governorship candidate of the APC in Adamawa State is desperate for power and is whipping up sentiments to manipulate the electoral process.

The INEC Headquarters in Abuja is the new destination for people dissatisfied over the outcome of the just concluded election in the country.

The inconclusive Governorship election in Adamawa and the uncertain fate of the most prominent female Governorship candidate has pushed these women to occupy INEC’s headquarters to protest an alleged attempt to manipulate the process.

What these women want is a conclusion of the inconclusive election, strictly monitored by the electoral commission yo prevent what they say are efforts to derail the emergence of what will be Nigeria’s first democratically elected female Governor.

But the electoral commission insists it will ensure the process is transparent and will not be tilted to favour any political, religious or social-cultural sentiment.

The APC Senator Representing Adamawa North in the National Assembly Elisha Abbo is also alleging that there was massive voter suppression and the result from Fufore local government was declared under duress.

Senator AISHA Binani of the All Progressives Congress is locked in a fierce contest with PDP’s Ahmadu Fintiri, incumbent Governor of Adamawa State.

But there is yet to be a clear winner as supplementary elections will be conducted in places where voting did not hold.

This civil society organisation counters allegations made by Senator Binani’s camp alleging that there is a deliberate effort to rig her out.

Concerned citizens for peace and development claim AISHA Binani’s desperation for power is a threat to peace in the state.

They insist, Binani was never announced winner of the Adamawa Governorship election.

INEC is yet to announce a new date for the conclusion of the Adamawa state governorship election, there is growing tension and uncertainty as the fate of the two frontrunner in the inconclusive election hangs in the balance.