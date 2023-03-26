Mixed reactions have trailed weekend operations by banks as directed by the Central Bank to ease the cash crunch situation in the country.

While some customers are glad with just getting any amount of cash others are unhappy that the amount dispensed to them is small.

It’s a weekend and the banks in the capital city are operating as directed by the CBN.

The crowd that had become common sight outside the branches are no where to be found.

A few customers are seen entering the banking halls and coming out with ease, but not all of them are happy.

This man for example says he was only able to withdraw a fraction of what he needs and worse still most of the notes are mutilated.

But it’s different strokes for different folks, as some customers feel the prolonged absence of cash helped check their needless spending and the amount being dispensed at the moment is just enough.

The journey to the bank was fruitless for some as their financial institutions had network issues and receiving cash across the counter was simply impossible.

Though some automated teller machines neither had cash nor were dispensing, some however had and customers waited patiently on the queue for their turn .

A few complained of not being able to make withdrawals beyond two thousand naira per try and they see this as a deliberate act of exploitation by the banks..

The hitches here and there notwithstanding, the customers are generally glad about the development and hope it is sustained.

Nigeria needs Selfless Leaders to achieve Transformation, Development

Nigeria is a country of great potentialities, but it also faces many challenges.

One of the key issues the nation face is how to achieve the transformation, become more prosperous and equitable society.

These are points taking at the 28th University of Lagos Muslim Alumni Ramadan Lecture with the theme: National transformation between responsible leaders and responsive citizenry

The discussion here is about the responsibility of leaders and right of the followers as stated in Islam, the reality in Nigeria and how to make the country better.

These have attracted Politicians, Islamic Scholars and other faithful.

Nigeria remains a country of potentials. When and how exactly the country will transit from the near comatose situation it is now, to a progressive if not a successful country, remains a challenge

Taking the audience through his speech, Muiz Banire says to have any major positive change in the country, a leader must believe in the rue of law and be accountable to avoid consequences like poverty, unemployment, social unrest among others.

Others spoke on the need for responsible leadership and responsive followership.

To have a better Nigeria, the citizenry are advised to be willing to contribute their time, energy and resources to the common good of the country.

