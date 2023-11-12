The Independent National Electoral Commission ahs commenced the announcement and Collation of results for the Off Cycle Kogi Governorship Election.
The First Local Government announced was Ogori/Magongo
Ogori Mangogo local government
ADC: 11
APC : 362
PDP: 86
SDP:195
Registered voters : 17,688
Accredited voters: 665
Total valid votes : 658
Rejected votes : 7
Total votes cast:665
Out of 10 wards , only one ward result was received.
There was no result in 9 wards, Reasons they didn’t get result from this 9 wards is is as result of Form EC8 A compromised.
Idah local government
ADC: 91
APC : 2033
PDP: 271
SDP:20,059
Registered voters : 64,339
Accredited voters: 23,044
Total valid votes : 22742
Rejected votes : 280
Total votes cast:23,022
Okehi Local Government
ADC: 689
APC : 53,062
PDP: 2,722
SDP:153
Registered voters : 94,456
Accredited voters: 57,243
Total valid votes : 57,002
Rejected votes : 174
Total votes cast:57,176
SDP agent alleged that their agents were not allowed at the polling units at Okehi , Okene.
He gave the petition to State returning officer.
Yagba west local government
ADC: 4,556
APC : 7,969
PDP:3,010
SDP:1,002
Registered voters : 51,234
Accredited voters: 17,152
Total valid votes : 16,738
Rejected votes :363
Total votes cast:17,101
Kabba Bunu local government
ADC: 1,537
APC : 12,376
PDP: 8,566
SDP:942
Registered voters : 87,162
Accredited voters:24,242
Total valid votes : 23,823
Rejected votes :419
Total votes cast:24,242
Cancellation in one polling unit due to BVAS refusal.
Yagba East local government
ADC: 7,453
APC : 7,096
PDP: 2,615
SDP:312
Registered voters : 53,436
Accredited voters: 18,001
Total valid votes : 17,649
Rejected votes :344
Total votes cast:17,993
Cancellation at Yagba East in one polling unit 002 in Itodo due to over voting.
Ijumu local government
ADC: 1,898
APC : 10,524
PDP:6,909
SDP:356
Registered voters : 66,482
Accredited voters: 20,405
Total valid votes : 19,991
Rejected votes :384
Total votes cast:20,375
Mopa-Moro local government
ADC: 2027
APC : 5077
PDP:1,562
SDP:253
Registered voters : 26,827
Accredited voters: 9,193
Total valid votes : 9,049
Rejected votes :136
Total votes cast:9,185
Adavi local govt
ADC:268
APC : 101,156
PDP: 1,005
SDP:268
Registered voters : 114,663
Accredited voters: 103,251
Total valid votes : 103,105
Rejected votes : 67
Total votes cast:103,172
Ofu local govt
ADC:297
APC : 5,245
PDP: 293
SDP:28,768
Registered voters : 101,964
Accredited voters: 36,087
Total valid votes : 35,180
Rejected votes : 587
Total votes cast:35,767
Koton-karfe local government
ADC:133
APC : 14,769
PDP: 2,974
SDP:8,441
Registered voters : 63,342
Accredited voters: 27,184
Total valid votes : 26,541
Rejected votes : 308
Total votes cast:26,849
Cancellation in ward 3, three polling unit canceled as a result of over voting.
Bassa local govt .
ADC:448
APC : 9,515
PDP: 3,605
SDP:7,543
Registered voters : 69,376
Accredited voters: 22,276
Total valid votes : 21,554
Rejected votes : 718
Total votes cast:22,272
Six polling units results cancelled as a result of over voting.
Omala local government .
ADC:218
APC : 2,902
PDP: 832
SDP:18,160
Registered voters : 74,537
Accredited voters: 22,538
Total valid votes : 22,317
Rejected votes : 196
Total votes cast:22,513
Olamaboro local govt
ADC:126
APC : 5,572
PDP: 1,376
SDP:22,173
Registered voters : 105,864
Accredited voters: 30,287
Total valid votes : 29,731
Rejected votes : 495
Total votes cast:30,226
Two cancellations in two polls units due to over voting.
Ankpa local govt
ADC:186
APC : 8,707
PDP: 3,654
SDP:43,258
Registered voters : 180,095
Accredited voters: 57 ,650
Total valid votes : 56,395
Rejected votes : 873
Total votes cast:57,268
Okene local govt
ADC:261
APC : 138,416
PDP: 1,463
SDP:271
Registered voters : 151,243
Accredited voters: 141,898
Total valid votes : 141,404
Rejected votes : 134
Total votes cast:141,538
The social Democratic Party agent says the party is asking INEC to cancel all results from Kogi central.
Dekina local govt
ADC:421
APC : 9174
PDP: 499
SDP:47,480
Registered voters : 187,881
Accredited voters: 60,588
Total valid votes : 59,451
Rejected votes : 1168
Total votes cast:60,319
Two polling units canceled due to over voting.
Ajaokuta local govt
ADC:247
APC : 23,211
PDP: 483
SDP:8,869
Registered voters : 97,504
Accredited voters: 33,806
Total valid votes : 33,173
Rejected votes : 580
Total votes cast:33,753