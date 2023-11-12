The Independent National Electoral Commission ahs commenced the announcement and Collation of results for the Off Cycle Kogi Governorship Election.

The First Local Government announced was Ogori/Magongo

Ogori Mangogo local government

ADC: 11

APC : 362

PDP: 86

SDP:195

Registered voters : 17,688

Accredited voters: 665

Total valid votes : 658

Rejected votes : 7

Total votes cast:665

Out of 10 wards , only one ward result was received.

There was no result in 9 wards, Reasons they didn’t get result from this 9 wards is is as result of Form EC8 A compromised.

Idah local government

ADC: 91

APC : 2033

PDP: 271

SDP:20,059

Registered voters : 64,339

Accredited voters: 23,044

Total valid votes : 22742

Rejected votes : 280

Total votes cast:23,022

Okehi Local Government

ADC: 689

APC : 53,062

PDP: 2,722

SDP:153

Registered voters : 94,456

Accredited voters: 57,243

Total valid votes : 57,002

Rejected votes : 174

Total votes cast:57,176

SDP agent alleged that their agents were not allowed at the polling units at Okehi , Okene.

He gave the petition to State returning officer.

Yagba west local government

ADC: 4,556

APC : 7,969

PDP:3,010

SDP:1,002

Registered voters : 51,234

Accredited voters: 17,152

Total valid votes : 16,738

Rejected votes :363

Total votes cast:17,101

Kabba Bunu local government

ADC: 1,537

APC : 12,376

PDP: 8,566

SDP:942

Registered voters : 87,162

Accredited voters:24,242

Total valid votes : 23,823

Rejected votes :419

Total votes cast:24,242

Cancellation in one polling unit due to BVAS refusal.

Yagba East local government

ADC: 7,453

APC : 7,096

PDP: 2,615

SDP:312

Registered voters : 53,436

Accredited voters: 18,001

Total valid votes : 17,649

Rejected votes :344

Total votes cast:17,993

Cancellation at Yagba East in one polling unit 002 in Itodo due to over voting.

Ijumu local government

ADC: 1,898

APC : 10,524

PDP:6,909

SDP:356

Registered voters : 66,482

Accredited voters: 20,405

Total valid votes : 19,991

Rejected votes :384

Total votes cast:20,375

Mopa-Moro local government

ADC: 2027

APC : 5077

PDP:1,562

SDP:253

Registered voters : 26,827

Accredited voters: 9,193

Total valid votes : 9,049

Rejected votes :136

Total votes cast:9,185

Adavi local govt

ADC:268

APC : 101,156

PDP: 1,005

SDP:268

Registered voters : 114,663

Accredited voters: 103,251

Total valid votes : 103,105

Rejected votes : 67

Total votes cast:103,172

Ofu local govt

ADC:297

APC : 5,245

PDP: 293

SDP:28,768

Registered voters : 101,964

Accredited voters: 36,087

Total valid votes : 35,180

Rejected votes : 587

Total votes cast:35,767

Koton-karfe local government

ADC:133

APC : 14,769

PDP: 2,974

SDP:8,441

Registered voters : 63,342

Accredited voters: 27,184

Total valid votes : 26,541

Rejected votes : 308

Total votes cast:26,849

Cancellation in ward 3, three polling unit canceled as a result of over voting.

Bassa local govt .

ADC:448

APC : 9,515

PDP: 3,605

SDP:7,543

Registered voters : 69,376

Accredited voters: 22,276

Total valid votes : 21,554

Rejected votes : 718

Total votes cast:22,272

Six polling units results cancelled as a result of over voting.

Omala local government .

ADC:218

APC : 2,902

PDP: 832

SDP:18,160

Registered voters : 74,537

Accredited voters: 22,538

Total valid votes : 22,317

Rejected votes : 196

Total votes cast:22,513

Olamaboro local govt

ADC:126

APC : 5,572

PDP: 1,376

SDP:22,173

Registered voters : 105,864

Accredited voters: 30,287

Total valid votes : 29,731

Rejected votes : 495

Total votes cast:30,226

Two cancellations in two polls units due to over voting.

Ankpa local govt

ADC:186

APC : 8,707

PDP: 3,654

SDP:43,258

Registered voters : 180,095

Accredited voters: 57 ,650

Total valid votes : 56,395

Rejected votes : 873

Total votes cast:57,268

Okene local govt

ADC:261

APC : 138,416

PDP: 1,463

SDP:271

Registered voters : 151,243

Accredited voters: 141,898

Total valid votes : 141,404

Rejected votes : 134

Total votes cast:141,538

The social Democratic Party agent says the party is asking INEC to cancel all results from Kogi central.

Dekina local govt

ADC:421

APC : 9174

PDP: 499

SDP:47,480

Registered voters : 187,881

Accredited voters: 60,588

Total valid votes : 59,451

Rejected votes : 1168

Total votes cast:60,319

Two polling units canceled due to over voting.

Ajaokuta local govt

ADC:247

APC : 23,211

PDP: 483

SDP:8,869

Registered voters : 97,504

Accredited voters: 33,806

Total valid votes : 33,173

Rejected votes : 580

Total votes cast:33,753