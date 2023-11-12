The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the process of the announcement and collation of results from the 8 Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State.
The Returning Officer for the Governorship Election Professor Farouk Kuta is currently in the process of receiving results from all the Electoral Officers from the Local Government areas.
First up for announcement is Kolokuma/Opokuma LG
Kolokuma/Opokuma Local government
Registered voters:65,364
Accredited voters: 24,171
APC: 5,349
APGA: 06
LP: 22
PDP:18,465
Valid votes: 23,918
Rejected votes 141
Total votes cast 24,059
No Cancellation
Ogbia Local government
Registered voters: 119,571
Accredited voters: 36,955
APC: 16,319
APGA: 07
LP: 57
PDP: 18,435
Valid votes: 34,971
Rejected votes: 497
Total votes cast: 35,468
Cancellation due to incidence of BVAS bypass in two polling units/over voting/violence
Yenagoa Local government
Registered voters: 218,394
Accredited voters: 54,380
APC: 14,534
APGA: 27
LP: 244
PDP: 37,777
Valid votes: 53,052
Rejected votes: 1018
Total votes cast: 54,070