The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the process of the announcement and collation of results from the 8 Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State.

The Returning Officer for the Governorship Election Professor Farouk Kuta is currently in the process of receiving results from all the Electoral Officers from the Local Government areas.

First up for announcement is Kolokuma/Opokuma LG

Kolokuma/Opokuma Local government

Registered voters:65,364

Accredited voters: 24,171

APC: 5,349

APGA: 06

LP: 22

PDP:18,465

Advertisement

Valid votes: 23,918

Rejected votes 141

Total votes cast 24,059

No Cancellation

Ogbia Local government

Registered voters: 119,571

Accredited voters: 36,955

APC: 16,319

APGA: 07

LP: 57

PDP: 18,435

Valid votes: 34,971

Rejected votes: 497

Total votes cast: 35,468

Advertisement

Cancellation due to incidence of BVAS bypass in two polling units/over voting/violence

Yenagoa Local government

Registered voters: 218,394

Accredited voters: 54,380

APC: 14,534

APGA: 27

LP: 244

PDP: 37,777

Valid votes: 53,052

Rejected votes: 1018

Total votes cast: 54,070

Advertisement