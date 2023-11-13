The Independent National Electoral Commission has resumed the collation of results in Off Cycle Bayelsa Governorship Party at the Commission’s Office in Yenagoa.

The Collation had commenced on Sunday with only Southern Ijaw and Brass Local Government Areas.

The Other 6 Local Government Areas namely Sagbama, Ekeremor, Yenagoa, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Nembe and Ogbia were collated earlier on Sunday before the suspension of the collation to give room for the arrival of Electoral Officers from both Southern Ijaw and Brass.

BRASS LGA

REGISTERED VOTERS: 94,040

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 32,064

APC: 18,431

APGA: 4

LP: 83

PDP: 12,602

VALID VOTES: 31,614

REJECTED VOTES: 493

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 31,211

The Collation has now gone on recess with the result from Southern Ijaw still being expected.