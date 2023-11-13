The Independent National Electoral Commission has resumed the collation of results in Off Cycle Bayelsa Governorship Party at the Commission’s Office in Yenagoa.
The Collation had commenced on Sunday with only Southern Ijaw and Brass Local Government Areas.
The Other 6 Local Government Areas namely Sagbama, Ekeremor, Yenagoa, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Nembe and Ogbia were collated earlier on Sunday before the suspension of the collation to give room for the arrival of Electoral Officers from both Southern Ijaw and Brass.
BRASS LGA
REGISTERED VOTERS: 94,040
ACCREDITED VOTERS: 32,064
APC: 18,431
APGA: 4
LP: 83
PDP: 12,602
VALID VOTES: 31,614
REJECTED VOTES: 493
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 31,211
The Collation has now gone on recess with the result from Southern Ijaw still being expected.