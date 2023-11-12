Announcement of results from the eight local government areas of Bayelsa state will begin any moment from now.

INEC had suspended the process last night to allow the collation of results to be completed at the various local governments.

Meanwhile, outside the INEC headquarters in Yenagoa, some voters from Opu Nembe allege they were disenfranchised by rival political parties.

They are currently protesting along the Swali Market Road, Among the protesters are commissioners and members of Bayelsa State House of Assembly, they are insisting that elections did not take place at Bassambiri, Nembe.

They are also asking the electoral umpire to cancel any results presented from Opu Nembe.

INEC has, however, assured the protesters that the matter will be investigated.