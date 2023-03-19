Collation of the Governorship election results in Kaduna state will now begin at 2:00PM

It was initially billed to commence at 10:00am but time has been rescheduled due to delay in the arrival of results from most Local councils.

Collation of ward level results are still ongoing.

In Kaduna North Local council, results from only six out of the twelve ward in the council have been presented.

Security at the collation center is tight, agents of political parties are also closely monitoring the exercise to ensure it is void of errors.