The Independent National Electoral Commission has resumed the collation of the supplementary Governorship Election in Adamawa State.

This development comes a few hours after the announcement by the Commission from Abuja that the Collation will soon resume.

The Commission in the announcement also called on the Inspector General of Police to investigate the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunus Ari.

The Commission added that it will also be reporting the REC to the appointing authority, the Federal Government through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Collated Results So Far

Advertisement

LGAS

1. DEMSA

REGISTERED VOTERS: 366

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 168

APC 43

PDP 124

2. YOLA SOUTH

REGISTERED VOTERS: 5477

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 1552

Advertisement

APC 797

PDP 678

3. YOLA NORTH

REGISTERED VOTERS :2222

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 746

APC 368

PDP 357

4. LAMURDE LGA

Advertisement

REGISTERED VOTERS : 2275

ACCREDITED VOTERS : 886

APC : 285

PDP : 580

5. JADA

REGISTERED VOTERS : 802

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 442

APC : 145

PDP : 271

Advertisement

6. GANYE

REGISTERED VOTERS 863

ACCREDITED VOTERS 501

APC : 176

PDP : 309

7 SONG

REGISTERED VOTERS: 2275

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 1011

APC :558

PDP : 411

Advertisement

8 SHELLENG

REGISTERED VOTERS: 1081

ACCREDITED VOTERS; 526

APC : 223

PDP : 299

9 MAIHA

REGISTERED VOTERS : 702

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 389

Advertisement

APC : 172

PDP : 207

10 HONG

REGISTERED VOTERS: 3476

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 1476

APC : 361

PDP : 1056

11. MAYO BELWA

Advertisement

REGISTERED: 2426

ACCREDITED: 1181

APC : 478

PDP : 672

12. TONGUO

REGISTERED: 1684

ACCREDITED: 825

APC : 427

PDP : 360

Advertisement

Adamawa Governorship Elections Result

OFFICER:Prof Shehu

LGA:Numan

Registered voters:7805

Advertisement

Accredited voters :2125

APC:621

PDP:1403

Total Valid votes:2045

Rejected votes:80

Advertisement

Total votes cast:2125

Adamawa Governorship Elections Result

OFFICER: Idris Ibrahim

LGA: Madagali

Advertisement

Registered voters:577

Accredited voters :199

APC:47

PDP: 147

Total Valid votes:196

Advertisement

Rejected votes:3

Total votes cast:199

Total result

Total accredited voters 16,423

Advertisement

APC 6513

PDP 9337

Total number of registered voters 2196566

APC- 398788

PDP 430861