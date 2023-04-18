The Independent National Electoral Commission has resumed the collation of the supplementary Governorship Election in Adamawa State.
This development comes a few hours after the announcement by the Commission from Abuja that the Collation will soon resume.
The Commission in the announcement also called on the Inspector General of Police to investigate the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunus Ari.
The Commission added that it will also be reporting the REC to the appointing authority, the Federal Government through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.
Collated Results So Far
LGAS
1. DEMSA
REGISTERED VOTERS: 366
ACCREDITED VOTERS: 168
APC 43
PDP 124
2. YOLA SOUTH
REGISTERED VOTERS: 5477
ACCREDITED VOTERS: 1552
APC 797
PDP 678
3. YOLA NORTH
REGISTERED VOTERS :2222
ACCREDITED VOTERS: 746
APC 368
PDP 357
4. LAMURDE LGA
REGISTERED VOTERS : 2275
ACCREDITED VOTERS : 886
APC : 285
PDP : 580
5. JADA
REGISTERED VOTERS : 802
ACCREDITED VOTERS: 442
APC : 145
PDP : 271
6. GANYE
REGISTERED VOTERS 863
ACCREDITED VOTERS 501
APC : 176
PDP : 309
7 SONG
REGISTERED VOTERS: 2275
ACCREDITED VOTERS: 1011
APC :558
PDP : 411
8 SHELLENG
REGISTERED VOTERS: 1081
ACCREDITED VOTERS; 526
APC : 223
PDP : 299
9 MAIHA
REGISTERED VOTERS : 702
ACCREDITED VOTERS: 389
APC : 172
PDP : 207
10 HONG
REGISTERED VOTERS: 3476
ACCREDITED VOTERS: 1476
APC : 361
PDP : 1056
11. MAYO BELWA
REGISTERED: 2426
ACCREDITED: 1181
APC : 478
PDP : 672
12. TONGUO
REGISTERED: 1684
ACCREDITED: 825
APC : 427
PDP : 360
Adamawa Governorship Elections Result
OFFICER:Prof Shehu
LGA:Numan
Registered voters:7805
Accredited voters :2125
APC:621
PDP:1403
Total Valid votes:2045
Rejected votes:80
Total votes cast:2125
Adamawa Governorship Elections Result
OFFICER: Idris Ibrahim
LGA: Madagali
Registered voters:577
Accredited voters :199
APC:47
PDP: 147
Total Valid votes:196
Rejected votes:3
Total votes cast:199
Total result
Total accredited voters 16,423
APC 6513
PDP 9337
Total number of registered voters 2196566
APC- 398788
PDP 430861
