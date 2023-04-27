Adamawa Police Commissioner of police, Afolabi Babatola, has directed Deputy Commissioner of police (CID) to commence investigation into the cause of the crisis that erupted after the declaration of All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate, Senator Aishatu Binani winner of the supplementary poll by the state REC.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje said the state Commissioner of Police gave the directive after receiving a letter dated 25th April,2023 from the state government.

He said the letter was duly signed by A. K. Jingi, Esq. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, urging the Police to properly investigate and determine those culpable for prosecution.

He explained that the Commissioner of Police has thus directed an investigative team to work expeditiously on the contents of the letter.

He added that the CP while expressing the commitment of the command to ensure justice, assured that the Police will leave no stone unturned to unravel the remote causes of the unwholesome conduct of everyone as well as ensure that all persons involved are brought to book.