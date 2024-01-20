The government of Ondo state is set to unveil an action plan for a lasting solution to the perennial ocean surge ravaging Aiyetoro in Ilaje local government area of the State.

The State Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju disclosed this at a press briefing after the state executive council meeting.

Aiyetoro, a coastal community in the oil-rich Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, is ravaged by sea incursion, that has defied communal efforts.

The perennial ocean surge has wiped out more than 1,000 houses, leaving many residents of Ayetoro homeless.

Repeated calls by residents for help have failed to yield positive results, as the people continue to watch helplessly.

But it appears succour is on the way for the people of Ayetoro, as the state government is determined to address the perennial problem.

Advertisement

The state government said it is working on an action plan for a lasting solution to the ocean surge ravaging the community.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the state executive council meeting in Akure, the State Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju expressed concern over the challenge.

According to her, the state government is working towards implementing measures, that will mitigate the impact of sea incursion in area.

As the State Government appears ready to address the problem, the people hope this will go beyond mere promise to execution, to save Ayetoro community from going into extinction.