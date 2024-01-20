Financial experts have advised the federal government to invest in gas and solid mineral to generate enough revenue to finance the 2024 budget.

They made the call at the 2024 national budget workshop of Chartered Institute of taxation of Nigeria in conjunction with the association of national accountants of Nigeria in Abuja.

The renewed hope budget is one which most Nigerians look forward to following the removal of fuel subsidy and the current economic hardship.

At a workshop on analysing the hope and future benefits of the budget on citizens, experts want the government to explore alternative means of generating revenue to fund the budget beyond petrol dollars.

Contributors to the dialogue here expressed concerns on some aspect of the budget which they believe will need to be reviewed.

Advertisement

But they are unanimous in agreeing that with transparency and accountability in the implementation, the budget will impact positively in the lives of citizens.