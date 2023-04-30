An All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Victor Oritedi has assured Nigerians that the President -elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will bring rapid development to the country after he takes over the mantle of leadership.

Oritedi, a member of the defunct presidential campaign council of the APC at a meeting in Akure, said Tinubu would not disappoint Nigerians.

He said Tinubu would fulfill all the electoral promises in his renewed hope agenda for the people.

Advertisement

The APC Chieftain who is nursing ambition to govern Ondo state, said Tinubu will run a youth inclusive government.

PEOPLE AFTER MY LIFE FOR CONGRATULATING TINUBU – OHANAEZE YOUTH PRESIDENT

National President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth council Mazi Okwu Nnabuike has cried out over alleged threat against his life after congratulating President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said he has been receiving threats since he congratulated Tinubu for winning the February 25 poll.

Advertisement

He alleged: “Some persons who are annoyed that I congratulated the President-elect have set machinery in motion to take me out of the way.

“They are employing every means, including using the DSS and other security agencies to make sure that I am cajoled and silenced. What is wrong that I congratulated the President-elect? Is Ohanaeze now a political party?

“There are Igbo people in APC, PDP, and LP; and we are serving the interest of the entire Igbo regardless of their political affiliations. As I said earlier, Bola Tinubu is the President-elect and he will be inaugurated on May 29. The aggrieved parties are in court and until the petitions are decided, we all have to support Tinubu to move the country forward.

“I am putting the entire nation on notice that should anything happen to me, the sources of the attacks are known. Security agencies should not allow themselves to be dragged into this.”