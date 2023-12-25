A significant portion of the youth population is disconnected from opportunities and resources that can empower them to contribute to sustainable development.

This is why speakers at an event in Lagos said reconnecting the disconnected youth is not only a matter of social justice but also essential for a society’s overall progress and sustainability.

The Summit” is targeted at Muslim youths who seek to transform their lives by harnessing opportunities with a little shift in mental perspective to focus on life-changing opportunities with sustainable development.

The need to bridge the gap is the basis of the Muslim Youths Leadership Summit organized by the Strength in Diversity Development Centre in Lagos and the Quartz Crystal Alliance.