Ondo SWAGA Defends Muslim- Muslim Ticket

Members of the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023, SWAGA’23 in Ondo state have defended the choice of Former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima as the running mate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They made their position known at a party organised by Owo chapter of SWAGA to celebrate the victory of Tinubu at the All Progressives Congress Primary election.

The Ondo state coordinator of SWAGA and the Director-General of Tinubu Campaign Organisations in Ondo State, Ifedayo Abegunde, said there is not wrong with Muslim/Muslim ticket

He said what Nigerians need at this time are competent leaders who can transform the country.

He stressed the need for members of the group to embark on aggressive door-to-door campaign at the unit level.

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had announced the chioice of former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, as his substantive Presidential running mate to replace the placeholder, Alhaji Kabir Masari, who also same Sunday announced his withdrawal as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party.

The Choice of Senator Kashim Shettima a Muslim just like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had generated a lot of controversies with many questioning the rationale behind the choice of the former Borno Governor.

The Christian Association of Nigeria, Christian Clerics are among those who have come out strongly against what they say is a Presidential Ticket by the ruling party that does not show Religious sensitivity and balance.

Despite the pockets of rejection of the choice of Senator Shettima, observers say the decision to pick is not only right but strategic and one that shows the sagacity and Political astuteness of the Presidential Candidfate and his team.

The decision by SWAGA Ondo State to come out in defence of the move is another step by the ruling All Progressives Congress to ensure it explains the rationale behind the Choice of Senator Kashim Shettima s the Presidential running mate of the party for the 2023 Elections.