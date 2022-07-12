Interior Minister, Aregbesola, visits Kirikiri Custodial Centres

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has visited the Kirikiri Maximum and Medium Security Custodial Centres in Apapa, Lagos.

The Minister who tweeted photos of his visit to the Centres from his official Twitter handle @raufaregbesola decsribed his visit to both Centres as surprise visits.

Advertisement

He commended the servicmen and Security agencies who are keeping the place and the nation safe.

He commended them for what he says is the ultimate sacrifice they have been paying for the security of the nation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also charged them to be more vigilant and continously evolve their strategies on protecting vital national installations like the custodial Centres.

His Tweet reads in full “Today, I paid a surprise visit to the Kirikiri Maximum and Medium Security Custodial Centres in Kirikiri, Apapa, Lagos State.

Advertisement

During the visit, I acknowledged our servicemen and security agencies, who have sacrificed a lot to keep us safe.

I equally charge them to remain eternally vigilant and continuously evolve strategies. And to define these strategies, they have to make decisions based not on fear, but on hard-earned wisdom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I also informed our officers and men at the centres that they must fight to defend our institutions, territory and constitution. It also applies to all others wherever they are posted in Nigeria.

Ragtag groups of opportunist who attack soft targets must not be allowed to attack our institutions and get away with it. They must not live to tell the story.”

Advertisement

The Federal Government has recently come under pressure from Nigerians following the seeming failure of the Security agencies to stop the spate of attacks on Custodial and Correctional Centres by gunmen, bandits and Terrorists to free their incarcerated members with the latest being the attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre.

The West African affiliate of Global Terror Group, ISWAP, claimed responsibility for the attack which led to the death of 3 inmates and a Security official.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over 900 Inmates who were in custody at the time of the attack also escaped while 64 high profile Terror suspects of the Boko Haram group were also freed though some of the escaped inmates have reportedly been re-arrested.

The visit by Ogbeni Aregbesola may not be unconnected with moves by the government to shore up security around such installations across the Country.

Advertisement

Advertisement