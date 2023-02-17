The National Coordinator of the Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju,Dayo Adeyeye has Projected that the APC’s Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu will comfortably win 24 States in the Feb 25 Election.

He made this Disclosure while kickstarting the door by door, neighbour by neighbour Campaign in Ekiti

They are here from across the 16 Local Government of the State as this meeting is to consolidate their resolve not to leave any stone unturned in Ekiti with Door by Door, Neighbour to Neigbour Campaign for the Apc Presidential Candidate

Advertisement

The Former House of Reps Member, Oyetunde Ojo insists that a lot of Political leaders in Ekiti State are working for the APC and says more will still declare openly for the two time Governor of Lagos State.

The Representative of the Elders Forum of Political Parties from APC SDP,PDP and Labour Party, says they are rallying support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The SWAGA National Coordinator, charged members to ensure they educate the Electorate not to be agitated by current naira and fuel scarcity, reiterating that the APC candiate will win overwhelmingly in 24 States

Advertisement

He berates the current economic policy orchestrated by the CBN Governor who he describes as the most controversial in his role ever, with a warning that history will not forget him as the man who made life difficult for an average Nigerian

The Presidential Election is scheduled to hold on the 25th of February, and barring any last minute changed INEC is saying there is no going back.

Advertisement

STOP THE JOKE ABOUT INTERIM GOVERNMENT, ELECTIONS WILL HOLD

Advertisement

Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda Chief of Adolf Hitler said ‘‘Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth’’. This was in the 1930s, before the internet was birthed.

Let us clearly, specifically and emphatically state that there is absolutely no truth to the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari is working towards an interim government or even worse, the truncation of democracy- democracy that he has helped to keep alive not only here at home, in West Africa but throughout the continent.

Advertisement

The talk of interim government and truncation of democracy is way off the mark. Those who peddle it stand to gain nothing- nothing at all -but the creation of panic and the incitement of the public against the federal government.

It is another dangerous dimension by people who are afraid that they may lose their elections.

Advertisement

Everybody is aware that there is a lot of pressure on everyone-all of us- the party, its elected officials, its candidates and law enforcement agencies following the way the currency swap has gone but the way to go is not to panic.

There is indeed a problem and nobody will pretend that it doesn’t exist.

It is precisely because the President is concerned with this problem that he opened several avenues for consultation with leaders and groups across the country, culminating in his broadcast to the nation on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

In line with the speech, his clear and unequivocal directive is that the problem of cash supply must be addressed without delay.

While this is being done, there is no need to panic. We need to work together as leaders; as a people and as one nation. When panic hits, people go into overdrive. Shouting helps no one because no one can listen.

The solution to the problem is not in sending Nigerians into confusion.

Advertisement

Elections, just a week ahead, will hold and Nigerians will vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, (and any others if they so wish) on the basis of their choice.

Our people want progress, good governance, law and order and will not be swayed by the negative energy that is being expended against a well-meaning currency change.

Finally, to state that: the President clearly has a favoured successor in Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is not in doubt.

Advertisement

The fact that Tinubu has been opposed to the speed and timing of the Naira swap timetable does not mean he is against the idea of Nigeria becoming a cashless society. Of course, Tinubu does support a cashless society: for he is a man of the future.

What should be made crystal clear to the doubters and the speculators and the untruth-tellers is that in no way was the naira swap “engineered” to keep the President in office beyond May 29. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The President looks forward to handing over the reins of power to his elected successor. This will happen on May 29, 2023 as the Constitution requires it.

Advertisement

The days of unelected Nigerian leaders, and those who outstay their welcome by unconstitutionally extending it, have gone.