As part of efforts to encourage voter education , the Policy and Legal Advocacy Center has launched a simplified edition of the 2022 Electoral Act and INEC Guidelines.

The Document is designed to educate voters on the Do’s and Don’ts as provided in the Laws guiding Nigeria’s Electoral Process.

With just a few days to the Presidential Elections , it is crucial that Eligible voters have a deep understanding of the Laws guiding the electoral process.

Advertisement

However , the complexity of the Electoral Act and the INEC guidelines may make it a bit difficult for some voters to comprehend and digest its content.

That is why the Policy and Legal Advocacy Center believes it is important to provide a simplified version of the Electoral laws for the smooth conduct of the elections and ensure each vote counts

The Center also took it a notch higher by creating an application that is accessible to all smartphones and ensures all voters have access to the simplified document at anytime from the comfort of their homes.

Advertisement

TARABA PDP POSTPONES PRESIDENTIAL RALLY IN TARABA OVER POOR WEATHER CONDITION

Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party has postponed its presidential rally due to poor weather condition.

Governor Darius Ishaku made this known at the rally ground, noting that a new date would be announced in due course.

Advertisement

All roads led to the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Taraba State as thousands of the Peoples Democratic Party supporters across the sixteen local governments sought to witness the party’s presidential rally.

However, unfavourable whether conditions prevented the rally from holding.

The setback notwithstanding, Governor Darius Ishaku received some defectors into PDP.

Advertisement

Among them was the former Director General of APC’s Gubernatorial aspirant, David Kenteg who said he received the blessing of his boss to defect with hundreds of APC members.

Leader of PDP in the state, Governor Darius Ishaku who received the decampees announced that the former Vice President was unable to make it to the rally due to bad weather conditions.

The party supporters await a new date as political campaigns gradually wind down ahead the Presidential election on the 25th of February.

Advertisement

TINUBU WILL WIN ATLEAST 24 STATES- SWAGA CORD

The National Coordinator of the Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju, Dayo Adeyeye has Projected that the APC’s Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will comfortably win 24 States in the Feb 25 Election.

Advertisement

He made this Disclosure while kickstarting the door by door, neighbour by neighbour Campaign in Ekiti

They are here from across the 16 Local Government of the State as this meeting is to consolidate their resolve not to leave any stone unturned in Ekiti with Door by Door, Neighbour to Neigbour Campaign for the Apc Presidential Candidate

The Former House of Reps Member,Oyetunde Ojo insists that a lot of Political leaders in Ekiti State are working for the APC and says more will still declare openly for the two time Governor of Lagos State.

Advertisement

The Representative of the Elders Forum of Political Parties from APC SDP,PDP and Labour Party, says they are rallying support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The SWAGA National Coordinator, charged members to ensure they educate the Electorate not to be agitated by current naira and fuel scarcity, reiterating that the APC candidate will win overwhelmingly in 24 States

He berates the current economic policy orchestrated by the CBN Governor who he describes as the most controversial in his role ever, with a warning that history will not forget him as the man who made life difficult for an average Nigerian

Advertisement

The Presidential Election is scheduled to hold on the 25th of February, and barring any last minute changed INEC is saying there is no going back.