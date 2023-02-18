A youth group from Kebbi state has joined the call for the resignation of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC Abdulrasheed Bawa following what they described as flagrant disobedience to court orders.

Addressing journalists in Sokoto spokesman of the group Kabiru Hassan Kalgo said Abdulrasheed Bawa, has been convicted to prison terms on three different occasions within space of one month for clear breach of the extant orders of the Court.

According to Mr. Kalgo this is not represent the kind of integrity, that any occupant of such a sensitive position as that of EFCC, should be known for.

He said they are joining other various pressure groups and civil society orgnisations in asking Abdulrasheed Bawa to step down or be sacked by president Buhari.

According to them, Mr Bawa is setting a dangerous precedent for the compliance to law and order in Nigeria and this they said must be discouraged by all patriots.

Over forty-two anti-corruption civil society organisations (CSOs) have condemned the penchant of Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, for allegedly disobeying court orders.

More CSOs joined over 120 others to continue with the agitation for the removal of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Wednesday, as they said they had uncovered plans by the EFCC boss to hurriedly raise what they called questionable groups all in the name of CSOs to protest in solidarity with him.

The activists, their members and supporters, who, again, trooped out on the streets of Lagos in their thousands, said unfortunately for Bawa, Nigerians were aware of what the fight against corruption had turned to in Nigeria under his leadership at the EFCC.

The Federal Capital Territory High Court had last year convicted Bawa for contempt of court in relation to his agency’s failure to comply with an earlier order of the court.