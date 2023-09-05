As the nation awaits the appointment of the Minister of Youth Development by President Bola Tinubu, a northern youth groups in Jos is appealing to President tinubu to consider a young, vibrant person for the office.

The group believes the president has a taste for technocrats who must deliver on his renewed hope mandate.

These are leaders and members of the Northern Youth Consultative forum, and they are gathered here to lend their voice on national issues.

First, their concern is on the ministerial appointments of the minister of youth development.

While they applaud President Bola Tinubu for his boldness in removing the fuel subsidy and the achievements recorded so far.

The group wants the president to consider the not too young to rule law in giving the Minister of Youth Development to a stakeholder they deem fit.

In the coming days, All eyes will be on President Bola Tinubu and his decision on who will be appointed to represent the youth in his cabinet.

